DALLAS (KDAF) — Get the car ready as you’re about to have a list of restaurants to try in Dallas, North Texas and beyond as the 2022 Texas Restaurant Awards nominees have been released at the end of June.
According to a press release, “The anticipated celebration kicks off the Texas Restaurant Foundation’s annual Lone Star Bash during the Texas Restaurant Show (formerly TRA Marketplace), which takes place July 9-11, 2022, at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, in Dallas, Texas.”
There are multiple major award categories: Rising Star, Deep in the Heart, Outstanding Restaurateur, Hall of Honor and more!
“We are thrilled to recognize the 2022 Award nominees and celebrate their outstanding achievements,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President & CEO of the TRA and TRF. “Nominees represent restaurants from across the state of Texas, and each have demonstrated inspiring levels of dedication and excellence in their work. All of us at the Texas Restaurant Association cannot wait to recognize these industry pioneers and leaders at the Texas Restaurant Awards in Dallas.”
RISING STAR AWARD presented by SYSCO:
Christian Dortch, Georgie by Curtis Stone, Dallas
Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria, Austin
Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch
Christina Ha & Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chao, Houston
DEEP IN THE HEART AWARD presented by BEN E. KEITH:
Bernard Gautier, Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant, Tyler
Sarah Heard & Nathan Lemley, Commerce Café, Lockhart
Orlando Quintanilla, Mesquite BBQ, Corpus Christi
Norma Frances “Tootsie” Tomanetz, Snow’s BBQ, Lexington
COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD presented by JP ENTERPRISES:
Alex Au-Yeung, Phat Eatery
Reggie Martin, Lemond Kitchen
Ruth Thompson, Hugs Café
2022 TRA Chapter Restaurateur of the Year recipients:
Abilene Chapter — Lindsay Flores, Lytle Land & Cattle Company
Brazos Valley Chapter — Clayton Rhoades, Chicken Express
Coastal Bend Chapter — Sam Canavati, Brewsters Street Ice House
El Paso Chapter — Jim Diaz, Pelican’s Steak & Seafood
Galveston Chapter — Dennis Byrd, Island Famous
Greater Austin Chapter — Alex Eagle, Freebirds World Burrito
Greater Dallas Chapter — Christopher Aslam, Rock Strategic Restaurant Group
Greater Houston Chapter — Alli Jarrett, Harold’s Restaurant
Lubbock Chapter — Jerol Fanta, Orlando’s Italian Restaurant
Montgomery County Chapter — Darin McKenzie, McKenzie’s Barbecue & Burgers
North Texas Chapter — Bob Bratcher, Daddy Bob’s Smokewagon
Panhandle Chapter — Dallas Hager, Joe Taco
Permian Basin Chapter — Michael Ramirez, 10 Sports Bar & Grill
Rio Grande Valley Chapter — Sony Rego, Santa Fe Steakhouse
Sabine Area Chapter — Frankie Randazzo, Madison’s Group
San Angelo Chapter — Ronnie Cajas, Street Eats
San Antonio Chapter — Dave Saylor, Acadiana Café
Waco Chapter — Massimo Di Campli, Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante
