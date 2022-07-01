Freshly cooked dish of tasty pasta with tomato sauce and parmesan cheese in the shape of Texas .(series)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get the car ready as you’re about to have a list of restaurants to try in Dallas, North Texas and beyond as the 2022 Texas Restaurant Awards nominees have been released at the end of June.

According to a press release, “The anticipated celebration kicks off the Texas Restaurant Foundation’s annual Lone Star Bash during the Texas Restaurant Show (formerly TRA Marketplace), which takes place July 9-11, 2022, at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, in Dallas, Texas.”

There are multiple major award categories: Rising Star, Deep in the Heart, Outstanding Restaurateur, Hall of Honor and more!

“We are thrilled to recognize the 2022 Award nominees and celebrate their outstanding achievements,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President & CEO of the TRA and TRF. “Nominees represent restaurants from across the state of Texas, and each have demonstrated inspiring levels of dedication and excellence in their work. All of us at the Texas Restaurant Association cannot wait to recognize these industry pioneers and leaders at the Texas Restaurant Awards in Dallas.”

RISING STAR AWARD presented by SYSCO:



Christian Dortch, Georgie by Curtis Stone, Dallas

Edgar Rico, Nixta Taqueria, Austin

Tiffany Derry, Roots Southern Table, Farmers Branch

Christina Ha & Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chao, Houston

DEEP IN THE HEART AWARD presented by BEN E. KEITH:



Bernard Gautier, Bernard Mediterranean Restaurant, Tyler

Sarah Heard & Nathan Lemley, Commerce Café, Lockhart

Orlando Quintanilla, Mesquite BBQ, Corpus Christi

Norma Frances “Tootsie” Tomanetz, Snow’s BBQ, Lexington

COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD presented by JP ENTERPRISES:



Alex Au-Yeung, Phat Eatery

Reggie Martin, Lemond Kitchen

Ruth Thompson, Hugs Café

2022 TRA Chapter Restaurateur of the Year recipients:

Abilene Chapter — Lindsay Flores, Lytle Land & Cattle Company

Brazos Valley Chapter — Clayton Rhoades, Chicken Express

Coastal Bend Chapter — Sam Canavati, Brewsters Street Ice House

El Paso Chapter — Jim Diaz, Pelican’s Steak & Seafood

Galveston Chapter — Dennis Byrd, Island Famous

Greater Austin Chapter — Alex Eagle, Freebirds World Burrito

Greater Dallas Chapter — Christopher Aslam, Rock Strategic Restaurant Group

Greater Houston Chapter — Alli Jarrett, Harold’s Restaurant

Lubbock Chapter — Jerol Fanta, Orlando’s Italian Restaurant

Montgomery County Chapter — Darin McKenzie, McKenzie’s Barbecue & Burgers

North Texas Chapter — Bob Bratcher, Daddy Bob’s Smokewagon

Panhandle Chapter — Dallas Hager, Joe Taco

Permian Basin Chapter — Michael Ramirez, 10 Sports Bar & Grill

Rio Grande Valley Chapter — Sony Rego, Santa Fe Steakhouse

Sabine Area Chapter — Frankie Randazzo, Madison’s Group

San Angelo Chapter — Ronnie Cajas, Street Eats

San Antonio Chapter — Dave Saylor, Acadiana Café

Waco Chapter — Massimo Di Campli, Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante

Check out more from the Texas Restaurant Awards here!