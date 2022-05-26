DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry stop reading this story… better yet, read this story, find your food fix and dip out of the house to grab a delicious DFW bite thanks to Yelp.

Yes, yes, Yelp has released its 2022 Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas list and it’s filled with good eats all over the Lone Star State and of course, DFW is heavily involved.

Let’s not beat around the bush, here are the DFW restaurants that cracked the top 100:

Sushi Spot, Plano

Botolino Gelato Artigianale, Dallas

Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, Grapevine

Del Campo Empanadas, Fort Worth

Crepes 4 U, Plano

Hugs Cafe, McKinney

Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar, Fort Worth

Fazenda Gaucha, Bedford

Cafe Italia, Grapevine

The Aussie Grind, Frisco

Sullivan Texas BBQ, Lewisville

Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine, Fort Worth

Kookie Haven, Dallas

Bowl Mami, Carrollton

Empa Mundo, Irving

San Pedro’s, Dallas

Mami Coco, Dallas

Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries, Richardson

DonDonPoke, Plano

Sushi Dojo, Southlake

Doma Seolleongtang, Dallas

Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse, Plano

LDU Coffee, Dallas

Taste Community Restaurant, Fort Worth

Sky Rocket Burger, Dallas

Paparazzi Pizza, Carrollton

Tranky’s Tacos, Garland

Twinkle Donuts, The Colony

Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen, Richardson

For more from Yelp and its 2022 Top 100 Restaurants in Texas list, click here.