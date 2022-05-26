DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re hungry stop reading this story… better yet, read this story, find your food fix and dip out of the house to grab a delicious DFW bite thanks to Yelp.
Yes, yes, Yelp has released its 2022 Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas list and it’s filled with good eats all over the Lone Star State and of course, DFW is heavily involved.
Let’s not beat around the bush, here are the DFW restaurants that cracked the top 100:
- Sushi Spot, Plano
- Botolino Gelato Artigianale, Dallas
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe, Grapevine
- Del Campo Empanadas, Fort Worth
- Crepes 4 U, Plano
- Hugs Cafe, McKinney
- Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar, Fort Worth
- Fazenda Gaucha, Bedford
- Cafe Italia, Grapevine
- The Aussie Grind, Frisco
- Sullivan Texas BBQ, Lewisville
- Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine, Fort Worth
- Kookie Haven, Dallas
- Bowl Mami, Carrollton
- Empa Mundo, Irving
- San Pedro’s, Dallas
- Mami Coco, Dallas
- Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries, Richardson
- DonDonPoke, Plano
- Sushi Dojo, Southlake
- Doma Seolleongtang, Dallas
- Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse, Plano
- LDU Coffee, Dallas
- Taste Community Restaurant, Fort Worth
- Sky Rocket Burger, Dallas
- Paparazzi Pizza, Carrollton
- Tranky’s Tacos, Garland
- Twinkle Donuts, The Colony
- Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen, Richardson
For more from Yelp and its 2022 Top 100 Restaurants in Texas list, click here.