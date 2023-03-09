DALLAS (KDAF) — What’s for lunch? One of the best food items to ever consume at lunchtime is a sandwich, and what better type of sandwich to have than a massive meatball sub?

We’re talking meatballs spicy and not on Thursday, March 9 because it’s National Meatball Day!

“Meatballs are probably a gift from the heavens—there are early recipes for meatballs are found in ancient Chinese, Arabic and Roman texts—and every culture seems to have their own version! Beef, pork, and veal are most popular, but they can be made with chicken, fish or even vegan. Let’s all rejoice on March 9 in honor of National Meatball Day,” National Today said.

So, we checked out a report form Taste Atlas where food experts found the top spots in the world for meatball subs and a Dallas shop was ranked among the best:

Locanda Verde – New York

Parm – New York

Moochie’s Meatballs and More! – Salt Lake City

Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery – Santa Monica

Bunk Bar – Portland

Jimmy’s Food Store – Dallas

All about the Bread – Los Angeles

Bari – Chicago

Fontano’s Subs – Chicago