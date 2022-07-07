DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to professional football, there may not be or ever be another human better at the art of running the football than Emmitt Smith of the Dallas Cowboys. However, how will he fare when it comes to a professional kitchen and the Las Vegas food scene?

Smith is venturing into the realm of owning his own restaurant, Emmitt’s Las Vegas and according to a press release, “NFL Hall of Fame Star Emmitt Smith’s premier restaurant and entertainment venue – is set to open its doors at Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV) this summer and they are looking for motivated individuals passionate about gaining professional skills in the restaurant, nightlife and hospitality fields to attend their job fair this month.”

So, if you’re looking for a job in the culinary world and want to be in Vegas, here’s an incredible opportunity for you. The press release also says, “Located across from The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas and The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort, Emmitt’s restaurant and venue expects to see high traffic and be host to a variety of high-priority clientele. Those looking for a rare opportunity to represent Emmitt Smith while learning from the best in the entertainment capital of the world are encouraged to attend the job fair.”

Here’s what you need to know about the job fair

WHEN: July 18-19 from 10-8 p.m.

WHERE: Neiman Marcus cafe inside Fashion Show Las Vegas — 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Positions available Hostess Server Bartender Dishwasher Garde-Manger Lead Line Cook Line Cook Pastry Cook Restaurant Manager Sous Chef

What you need to bring: Candidates should bring a resume, contact information for three references, and be prepared to outline their availability. Applications will be provided on site.



Want more information? Check out the full press release here.