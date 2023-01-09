DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re any sort of foodie or at least occasionally watch the Food Network, you know how important Guy Fieri is and how much his food opinion can hold in the world of eating.

Texas is known for its bigness and its incredible food scene that spans the entire state and one of the top cuisines in the Lone Star State is barbecue. There’s truly nothing better than Texas-style BBQ, from brisket to pulled pork and much, much more.

Mashed released a report right before the new year on the best Diners, Drive Ins And Dives restaurant in every state across the country, which is arguably Fieri’s most popular show.

A Dallas BBQ staple, Pecan Lodge took the top spot in the state of Texas.

“You know what they say about Texas. The barbecue is definitely better, and Pecan Lodge in Dallas has some of the best. The signature dish is beef brisket, of course, and Pecan Lodges smokes theirs for up to 18 hours and serves it with house-made barbecue sauce.

“This Texas joint is also serving up ribs, pulled pork, and something called the “The Hot Mess,” a sweet potato smothered with brisket, chipotle cream cheese and butter,” the report said.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)