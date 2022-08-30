Available nationwide today, fans craving the Wingstop Sandwich Combo can get the sandwich, a dip, hand-cut fries and a drink for just $7.99.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The battle for the best fast food/fast casual chicken sandwich continues as another contender has dropped into the mix. At its thickest, it was strictly Popeyes versus Chick-Fil-a and now countless other fast food/fast casual restaurants have attempted to take the throne with their own signature chicken sandwiches.

Enter in a new warrior.

Headquartered in Dallas, Wingstop is here and they know chicken. The restaurant founded in the 1990s in Garland wants you to dump the old and get in with the new. Wingstop said, “In a world of boring breaded sandwiches with only plain or spicy to choose from, Wingstop is debuting their signature chicken sandwich in restaurants nationwide today, with 12 mouthwatering flavors to choose from.”

Check out the mouth-watering flavors:

Hot Honey Rub

Spicy Korean Q

Garlic Parmesan

Atomic

Louisiana Rub

Hawaiian

Mango Habanero

Mild

Cajun

Hickory Smoked BBQ

Original Hot

Lemon Pepper

Wingstop is giving away 100,000 free sandwiches to fans who split from their current chicken sandwich and commit to finding a new favorite from the 12 bold flavors that Wingstop has to offer.

Wingstop isn’t just dropping this and walking away; the restaurant wants you to visit chickensandwichsplit.com to, “Break up with your boring chicken sandwich and get a FREE Wingstop chicken sandwich.*”

All they’re asking you to do is sign a breakup letter, get a free chicken sandwich code, and share your breakup letter on social media. This is for the first 100,000 fans of the restaurant to make their break official before September 5.

Available nationwide today, fans craving the Wingstop Sandwich Combo can get the sandwich, a dip, hand-cut fries and a drink for just $7.99.

“The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage,” said Stacy Peterson, Wingstop’s Chief Revenue and Technology Officer. “The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich doesn’t just come in one flavor – fans can choose from our 12 bold, signature flavors. We’re so confident in the product that we’re incentivizing fans to split from their current chicken contender and find a new favorite chicken sandwich at Wingstop.”