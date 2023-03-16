DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t get the March Madness munchies wrong, there’s a way to do it right and with everyone’s favorite gameday food, chicken wings.

Dallas-based Wingstop is dropping some new flavors for the big tournament and you’ll be able to get any fix you can imagine.

The new flavors are called Pure Mayhem, Crunch Time, and Meltdown; you can taste them all with the new Full Court Meal with 12 classic wings, 8 boneless wings, large fry and two dips for just over $20 on Wingstop.com & the app.

Made specially for basketball viewing, Wingstop launched three new flavors that capture the essence of the tournament, which can be tasted in the Full Court Meal

Pure Mayhem: In an unprecedented turn of events that will shock the crowd, Wingstop’s signature sweet and savory fry seasoning is now available on fans favorite proteins.



In an unprecedented turn of events that will shock the crowd, Wingstop’s signature sweet and savory fry seasoning is now available on fans favorite proteins. Crunch Time: A clutch mashup of two fan favorites – Hot Honey Rub and Lemon Pepper – delivered just in the nick of time, this flavor combines sweet honey and zesty lemon in a fiery dry rub.



A clutch mashup of two fan favorites – Hot Honey Rub and Lemon Pepper – delivered just in the nick of time, this flavor combines sweet honey and zesty lemon in a fiery dry rub. Meltdown: Sure to bring tears to fans eyes during the most emotionally charged tournament moments, this flavor tastes like savory garlic, tossed with bold Cajun seasoning and a buttery parmesan finish.

“We know where flavor fans will be this month – watching their favorite teams while eating wings, and Wingstop does it best,” said Michael Skipworth, Wingstop’s President & CEO. “We’re feeding into the frenzy with flavors that are as bold as the bracket busting, on-court moments.”