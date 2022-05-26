DALLAS (KDAF) — Watermelon Sugar High. Watermelon Sugar High. Watermelon Sugar High.

Summer is here and you know what the season calls for? Watermelons. In the spirit of summer, Dallas-based Orange Leaf is throwing a summer-long Watermelon Festival.

The company is releasing two new, limited-time-only watermelon items: Watermelon Twist Smoothie and Watermelon Sorbet.

“Nothing says summer like watermelon, and there’s no better way to kick off the season than with a cold, sweet treat,” says David Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer of Orange Leaf. “With our new watermelon flavors, we hope to make life a little sweeter for our customers.”

Also in celebration of summer, loyal customers can enjoy a $1 off smoothie discount for Memorial Day.

For more information, visit orangeleafyogurt.com.