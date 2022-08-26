DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a cake person, you’ve more than likely given Nothing Bundt Cakes a try, especially if you’re in North Texas as this incredible bakery is based in Dallas! The company is going to be celebrating its 25th birthday.

Its stores will be hosting giveaways at all locations across the country on Thursday, September 1 — the first 250 guests will be getting a free confetti bundtlet, which is the bakery’s individually packaged mini bundt cakes. Oh just wait, there’s more.

“To spread even more birthday joy, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. Additionally, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card,” a press release said.

All you have to do is submit a photo from your favorite birthday memory, describe what you enjoyed about it and what winning the party would mean to you. “To enter, and for complete contest rules, click here. Entries will be accepted Sept. 1 –25, and winners will be announced on the contest website in October.”