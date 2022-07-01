DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, well, well, as if you didn’t need another reason to regard Dallas as one of the top food cities in the country, this pizza publication has released its guide to the best pizzerias in the USA for 2022 and of course, Dallas made it alongside Austin and San Antonio.

Everyone loves pizza and 50 Top Pizza has released its list of the top 50 pizzerias in the USA. California and New York have made a heavy mark with plenty of their cities being represented. The Lone Star State has made its mark too with three city restaurants making the list.

Representing Dallas at the No. 17 spot is Partenope Ristorante! Here’s what 50 Top Pizza had to say about the restaurant, “With a corner entrance, the place is elegant and modern. Dino Santonicola, owner and cook, carries on his project of running a typical southern-Italian style restaurant that has a clear Neapolitan imprint, especially thanks to the perfectly-executed classic pizzas. In addition to the margherita, there is a wide range of choices which includes the calzone. There is also no shortage of salads, fried foods, and pasta, all in true Italian style. The beer list is small. The service is excellent.”

Representing San Antonio at No. 32, Il Forno! Here’s 50 Top Pizza had to say about the restaurant, “This is the perfect place to take the family or for a pleasant evening with your friends. The wood-fired oven is used for baking the pizzas, and great care is taken in the choice of the raw ingredients which are all local, even the mozzarella and the ricotta. The homemade cold cuts are full of genuine flavor, it is really worth your while. The owner, Michael Sohocki built the pizza oven himself. The pizza alla carbonara is a novelty for the States and it is well worth trying, as is the Parma, with ham and rocket. The prices are more than fair for the city.”

Last and certainly not least, representing Austin at No. 39 is Bufalina Due! Here’s what they said about the restaurant, “A cheerful place with a courteous waitstaff, this place is always busy and people come here mainly for the good Neapolitan-style pizza which is, as tradition dictates, thin and with a soft crust. The dough is fragrant and it melts in your mouth, the disk is topped using a variety of carefully selected ingredients. We loved the mushroom pizza with the perfectly balanced amount of black garlic. Also interesting is the Fresca, with mozzarella, ham, rocket salad, lemon oil, and Parmesan cheese. There is also a nice selection of top-level Italian wines.”

For the full list, click here!