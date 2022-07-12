DALLAS (KDAF) — Southern food is a staple in the U.S. and you can really find it just about anywhere in the country, but there’s nothing like heading out to your local diner and grabbing a quick meal and finishing it off with a coffee and a slice of pie.

What slice of pie is the king of the south? Apple, cherry, blueberry… no. It’s the pecan pie, of course, and it just so happens that Tuesday, July 12 is National Pecan Pie Day! Without a doubt, NationalToday is all over it as they say 90% of Americans surveyed believe eating a slice of pie is one of life’s great simple pleasures.

The publication said, “People who prefer pecan pie over the many other types of pies describe themselves as thoughtful and analytical. We’re not sure if this still holds true for those who add ice cream or whipped cream but, nonetheless, it’s time to celebrate the delicious dessert today!”

Little did you know reading this article is getting you craving a slice of some southern delight and we’ve just got the trick for you. We looked at Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to grab some pecan pie to share it with you:

Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Pie Flutin’ Pastries – North Dallas

Pecan Lodge – Deep Ellum

Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Bird Bakery

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Uptown