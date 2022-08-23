DALLAS (KDAF) — Fall, it’s one of the best times of the year outside of Christmas. You get football, not 100-degree temperatures, bonfires, sweater weather, Halloween, pumpkin-flavored everything, and much more. Who would’ve thought Cracker Barrel would swoop in to make it all just a bit better?

New flavors are coming to Cracker Barrel for the fall season and for a limited time your tastebuds can be served a real treat at the Old Country Store. They’ll be adding ranch fried chicken, country fried pickles, white cheddar cheese bites, and some new sweet drinks like peach mimosa and seasonal peanut butter cup mocha.

“At Cracker Barrel, we are always exploring opportunities to offer guests new and flavorful twists on our traditional, made-from-scratch homestyle meals that can be enjoyed in our restaurants or at home,” said Sarah Breymaier, director of Menu Strategy at Cracker Barrel. “As we innovate, we strive to offer existing and new guests alike a variety of craveable choices. Whether a fan of bold and savory options, like our new Kick’n Ranch Fried Chicken and Fried Pickles, or rich and sweet, like a traditional Apple Streusel Pie, we have a dish that will satisfy every craving – all with plentiful serving sizes at value price points!”

Cracker Barrel’s new Barrel Bites include Country Fried Pickles, lightly breaded dill pickles fried until golden and White Cheddar Cheese Bites, lightly breaded white cheddar bites deep-fried to a golden brown, both served with buttermilk ranch for dipping. These new additions alongside Loaded Hashbrown Casserole Tots and Biscuit Beignets can be enjoyed solo or with friends or family!

Cracker Barrel’s new Kick’n Ranch Fried Chicken and Jack Daniels Country Cocktails Southern Peach are the perfect mix of savory and sweet. The new Kick’n Ranch Fried Chicken features bone-in fried chicken with zesty ranch seasoning and buffalo ranch sauce. Served with pickle ranch, two sides, and biscuits or corn muffins. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces New Flavor-Forward Fall Recipes, Plus Savory Upgrades to Shareables Menu

New menu offerings:

