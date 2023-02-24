DALLAS (KDAF) — Cold Stone Creamery is teaming up with Reese’s with multiple new creations. The ice cream will have any chocolate lover running to the store.

In-store and online sales of Cold Stone Creamery’s new Reese’s-inspired ice cream were released on February 22nd. Ice cream cups flavored with peanut butter are available at Cold Stone Creamery, as is ice cream flavored with peanut butter cups.

They also released REESE’S Take 5 Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups made with REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup, Pretzels, Peanuts, and Caramel.

A list of all their new creations in stores now:

No Limit to the REESE’S Creation ™ – REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, Brownie, REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup & Reese’s Peanut Butter Sauce

REESE’S Take 5 Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups – Chocolate Cups filled with layers of REESE’S Peanut Butter Sauce, Caramel, Pretzels & Chocolate Ice Cream topped with Pretzels, Peanuts & REESE’S Peanut Butter Cup Shavings & Fudge

If you want to try the creations, here are a few locations in town:

Locations:

Cold Stone Creamery · Irving, TX · (214) 496-0781· Closes 9:30 PM

Cold Stone Creamery · Arlington, TX · (817) 465-7111 ⋅ Closes 10 PM

Cold Stone Creamery · Colleyville, TX · In Town Center Colleyville · (817) 576-4669 ·Closes 9 PM