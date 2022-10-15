DALLAS (KDAF) — We love a good dessert and one of the tastiest, underrated desserts out there has to be the lemon bar.
“Also called a lemon square, a lemon bar is a dessert bar consisting of a thin, shortbread crust and a lemon curd filling,” as NationalToday.com states.
Saturday, Oct. 15 is National Lemon Bar Day and you deserve a treat. So, here is a list of some of the best places to get a lemon bar, according to Yelp.
- Haute Sweets Patisserie
- Bird Bakery
- La Spiga Bakery
- Eden Restaurant and Pastries
- The Aussie Grind
- The Moonbeam Bakery
For more suggestions, visit Yelp!