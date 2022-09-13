DALLAS (KDAF) — Chipotle fans, the fast-casual chain has introduced a new meat option to its menu worth trying.

That’s right, officials have announced that Garlic Guajillo Steak is coming to menus across the U.S., Canada and the Metaverse (intriguing).

“We’re listening to our guests’ requests for intriguing new flavors,” Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary, said in a news release. “Garlic Guajillo Steak pairs the familiar craveability of garlic with the allure of guajillo into an awesome protein with a slight kick.”

The newest menu innovation features tender cuts of steak seasoned with the bold flavors of garlic and guajillo peppers. Garlic Guajillo Steak will be available to customers on Sept. 14.