DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready for your close-up! You could be in a food commercial.

Golden Chick is filming commercials for its Man on the Street campaign in McKinney and Dallas over the weekend and they’re looking for chicken lovers.

Filming crews will be on-site in Downtown McKinney on Saturday, May 14 and at Klyde Warren Park on Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. rain or shine.

Officials want to iterate that you will not be guaranteed to be in the commercial. The campaign wants to show the real-life reaction of people trying their new items for the first time.

