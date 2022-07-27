DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, July 27 is National Chicken Finger Day and today of all days it matters not if you like them just straight up or if you’re a dipper into some yummy sauce.

Chicken fingers/tenders/strips, whatever you want to call them are all up to you, and where you want to celebrate by grabbing some is all up to you as well (obviously). However, maybe you’re into finding some great deals, and well there are some select restaurants that are getting in on the fun.

We scoured the web to find some great deals to get your hands and taste buds on some delicious chicken fingers:

Raising Cane’s: Caniac Club rewards members able to redeem free chicken fingers at participating locations; just use your club card, order online or thru the app, or scan the QR code in the app.

Wendy’s: Free 10-piece nuggets if making your first Wendy’s Rewards purchase thru their app.

Beyond Meat: $5 off Beyond chicken tenders when ordering off DoorDash or $5 off a bag of tenders from DashMart.

Buffalo Wild Wings: $5 Bird Dawgs during weekdays’ Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m.

Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr.: Free chicken sandwich with any purchase after signing up for Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr. MyRewards.