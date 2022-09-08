Chick-fil-A Spices Up Fall with New Autumn Spice Milkshake and Return of Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pumpkin this and pumpkin that, every fast food and fast casual restaurant across America is releasing food/drink items with fall flavors in mind and the customers are flocking to it like crazy.

As they should. Everyone loves the look, feel and taste of fall. Chick-fil-A, the chicken-loving food giant is getting in on the action with the release of a fall-tasting milkshake and the return of a popular sandwich.

The restaurant will be releasing a new Autumn Spice Milkshake and returning the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. Here’s what you need to know about these new food items:

“The Autumn Spice Milkshake mixes rich flavors like cinnamon with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies. Made with Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert and hand spun, the Autumn Spice Milkshake is topped off with whipped cream and a cherry*.”

“To further spice up the menu this season, the beloved Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich is making a return, featuring grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a toasted Multigrain Brioche Bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. The sandwich delivers a lighter, grilled version of a guest favorite, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich.”