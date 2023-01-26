Ander Zimmern does it all when it comes to working in the food industry, from being a chef to a restauranteur and food critic.

The day before the Super Bowl for the past 20 years Zimmern has participated in the “Taste of the NFL” program, which is based on ending student hunger and to helping end child hunger in America.

He talked to KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon about the importance and fun of the event.

For more information on the party, food, and fun, you can purchase your tickets for “Taste of the NFL” at tasteofthenfl.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 26, 2023.