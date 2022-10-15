DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best appetizers at any restaurant is the fried cheese curds. They are great on their own but get even better when you dip them in ranch dressing.

“What is a cheese curd?” – you might ask.

“… If you don’t already know, cheese curds are bite-sized nuggets of cheese — now you can see why they have a whole day designated to them, right?” as stated on NationalToday.com.

Saturday, Oct. 15 also happens to be National Cheese Curd Day, which we think is an excuse to go out and treat ourselves to a nice dinner. Wanna join? Here are the best places to get cheese curds in Dallas, according to Yelp!

Maple Leaf Diner

Playwright Irish Pub

Culver’s

Yard House

Backyard

Windmills

Northside Drafthouse & Eatery

Lambeau’s America

