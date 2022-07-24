DALLAS (KDAF) — Raise a glass, bottoms up, cheers, here here, salud or the ever-so-popular, yee-haw! Those are just a few options you and your friends would say before throwing back a shot/glass of tequila.

It’s summertime in North Texas and we all know the drinks are flowing poolside, in the house and especially when nightlife is in full effect. Better yet, Sunday July 24 is National Tequila Day!

NationalToday says, “July 24th means National Tequila Day, and National Tequila Day means twenty four consecutive hours, 1440 consecutive minutes, and 86,400 consecutive seconds of honoring good times had with your favorite liquor over salt & lime. Just enjoy those good times responsibly, don’t swig that beautiful blue agave elixir behind the wheel, and do read up on its storied history in Mexico, the broader American Southwest, and beyond.”

Let’s take a quick look at the different types of tequila according to siptequila.com:

Blanco

Gold

Reposado

Anejo

Extra Anejo

Cristalino

There’s no need to beat around the bush anymore, we know it’s time to get out there and enjoy some wonderful tequila. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best tequila bars in Dallas:

La Viuda Negra – Lower Greenville

Las Almas Rotas – Exposition Park

The Gallery Rooftop Lounge – South Dallas

Ruins – Deep Ellum

Rodeo Bar – Downtown

Mexican Sugar

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Tulum

Bar & Garden – East Dallas

Jalisco Norte