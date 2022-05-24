DALLAS (KDAF) — World-renowned burger spot, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is coming to Dallas to bring their award-winning burgers and world-famous CrazyShake for North Texans to enjoy.

New spots will also be popping up in Miami and Nashville to bring Black Tap to 21 locations across the world.

“It’s easy to be excited about these openings, all taking place in cities we have spent a lot of time in and fallen in love with,” said Owner Chris Barish. “The decision of where to go next isn’t a simple one though. We weigh many factors including where the current hot spots for growth are, what places are requested the most by our followers on social media and guests, and if we feel a genuine connection to the place. These cities hit all three.”

The Dallas location will be Black Tap’s first in Texas and is expected to open in late 2022 in the city’s Victory Park. “Black Tap Dallas joins a unique collection of restaurants and retail, public art, and a one-acre park, in this immersive area that is also home to the American Airlines Center.”

Black Tap’s Vegan Black ‘N White CakeShake [photo credit: Black Tap]

Black Tap’s Award-Winning Wagyu Steakhouse Burger [photo credit: Black Tap]

The story of Black Tap:

“Black Tap started out as a 15-seat counter bar in New York’s Soho neighborhood and now brings its downtown and hip NYC-inspired mixtape attitude to the global kitchen with multiple locations in NYC, the Vegas strip, Downtown Disney District® at Disneyland Resort, Bahrain, Singapore, Switzerland, and the UAE. With this U.S. expansion, each new location will draw on the brand’s roots while featuring distinct art elements and collaborations that speak to what’s unique in that locale. Menus will pair Black Tap favorites, like the most recent winner of New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and fan front-runner Korean BBQ Wings, with specials inspired by local flavors.” Black Tap

Learn more about Black Tap here.