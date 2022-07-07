DALLAS (KDAF) — Food combinations have been around for centuries and some of the most popular out there are peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, seafood and butter, however, none really hone in on the greatness that is the macaroni and cheese.

Why all the mac & cheese talk? Well, Thursday, July 7 is National Macaroni Day! NationalToday said, “This little elbow-shaped pasta is such a fan-favorite that it gets its own day of celebration. As it should! Apparently, macaroni is the most common form of pasta in the U.S. So on this day, let’s all come together to show our love for the humble and versatile macaroni.”

So, in order to celebrate properly, we wanted to share some of the best spots to eat mac and cheese around Dallas! We checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to get some of this delectable combo:

The Porch – Lower Greenville

Dallas Grilled Cheese Co – Bishop Arts District

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood

Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn

I Heart Mac & Cheese

Deep Ellum Taproom and Kitchen

Ellen’s – West End

Da Munchies

Brunchaholics – East Dallas

Do you have a go-to spot? Share your mac & cheese secrets with us on social media!