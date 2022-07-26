DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew a combo such as wonderful as coffee in a milkshake could exist and the harmony of the two are almost swimming amongst the stars together in graceful unison.

And yes there’s a reason for this talk during the summer season as Tuesday, July 26 is National Coffee Milkshake Day! NationalToday says, “It’s hot,  you love ice cream and you can use a caffeinated, sugary boost. To your rescue comes the delicious, coffee milkshake — a product of sheer human culinary ingenuity.  National Coffee Milkshake Day encourages you to enjoy a true coffee milkshake mixed with your favorite ice cream and coffee flavors.  Discover the taste of summer!”

Unless you’re well-versed on home-making your coffee milkshakes, pay attention to this list! We checked out Yelp’s list of the best coffee milkshake spots in Dallas:

  • Halcyon – Lower Greenville
  • Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee
  • Nespresso Boutique – North Dallas
  • White Rock Coffee – Lake Highlands
  • Shake Shack – Uptown
  • Renew Coffee N Bakery
  • Fat Straws Bubble Tea & Mochi Donuts – Richardson
  • Maple Leaf Diner- North Dallas
  • Milwaukee Joe’s Ice Cream
  • Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown