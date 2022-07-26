DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew a combo such as wonderful as coffee in a milkshake could exist and the harmony of the two are almost swimming amongst the stars together in graceful unison.
And yes there’s a reason for this talk during the summer season as Tuesday, July 26 is National Coffee Milkshake Day! NationalToday says, “It’s hot, you love ice cream and you can use a caffeinated, sugary boost. To your rescue comes the delicious, coffee milkshake — a product of sheer human culinary ingenuity. National Coffee Milkshake Day encourages you to enjoy a true coffee milkshake mixed with your favorite ice cream and coffee flavors. Discover the taste of summer!”
Unless you’re well-versed on home-making your coffee milkshakes, pay attention to this list! We checked out Yelp’s list of the best coffee milkshake spots in Dallas:
- Halcyon – Lower Greenville
- Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee
- Nespresso Boutique – North Dallas
- White Rock Coffee – Lake Highlands
- Shake Shack – Uptown
- Renew Coffee N Bakery
- Fat Straws Bubble Tea & Mochi Donuts – Richardson
- Maple Leaf Diner- North Dallas
- Milwaukee Joe’s Ice Cream
- Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown