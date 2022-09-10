DALLAS (KDAF) — Kick your feet up, sit back and relax with a glass of wine in hand at one of the best wineries in the United States.

But just where are you gonna find the best winery closest to you? Well, recently Trips To Discover has dropped a report of the 15 best wineries across the country.

The report says, “When it comes to touring and tasting and maybe even a wine-focused summer road trip, we’ve pulled together a list of the top venues based on a combination of factors that include outstanding wines, excellent tours, spectacular scenery, and personal experience.”

Would you believe that Texas had a couple of wineries on the list? Well, call the Lone Star State Santa Clause because you better believe it; these wineries are all about the wine spirit.

Texas Wine Collective – Fredericksburg

Grape Creek Vineyards – Fredericksburg

To no one’s surprise these Texas-based wineries can be found in the Hill Country (Fredericksburg). Be sure to check out the full report by clicking here to find out where the best wineries are around the country (hint: California, Virginia, New York, & Oregon).