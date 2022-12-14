DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting cold outside, and you might be more prone to a bowl of something hot now more than ever and a certain delicious French stew is calling your name.

The call is very loud on Wednesday, December 14 because it is National Bouillabaisse Day! “Happy National Bouillabaisse Day! Now say that three times fast. If you can’t, it’s okay — you can still have fun and enjoy this French stew on December 14. Bouillabaisse traces its roots all the way back to ancient Greece, and has made its way to the U.S. with many variations, including simpler versions,” National Today said.

So, where are you supposed to go to get a bowl of this delicious stew, especially if you’re not up for the task of whipping one up at home? Fear not, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best bouillabaisse spots around Dallas:

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

Boulevardier – Bishop Arts District

Cadot Restaurant – North Dallas

Parigi Restaurant – Oak Lawn

Le Bilboquet – Uptown

Lavendou Bistro Provincial – North Dallas

Mercat Bistro

Mimi’s Cafe

RM 12:20 Bistro – Lake Highlands