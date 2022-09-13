DALLAS (KDAF) — Eating healthy is the wave these days as it is most days, but making sure our gluten intake is low could be something to give a try; while some might have a choice in this matter, those that deal with Celiac disease don’t have one.

Today we’re going to be focusing on why people have to eat gluten-free as it is National Celiac Disease Awareness Day on Tuesday, September 13. NationalToday says, “Celiac disease reportedly affects one percent of all Americans, so this observance can help spread valuable information. Spread the word!”

We wanted to make sure if you have to eat a gluten-free diet or want to see how it does for you and your health, that you can find some delicious options around town. There’s no need to sacrifice flavor or deliciousness, so here’s a look at Tripadvisor’s list of the best gluten-free friendly restaurants in Dallas:

rise n°1

Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill

Celebration

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Al Biernat’s

Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

Saint Martin’s Wine Bistro

The Woolworth

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Be sure to click here for more from Tripadvisor’s list.