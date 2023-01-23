DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference).

National Today encourages, “Naturally, the best way to celebrate National Pie Day is to eat a slice of your favorite — or try a new and adventurous flavor!”

So, where are the best places in the country to get pie? Obviously, the south is a safe haven for this crusty yet oh-so-ooey-gooey dessert, and Texas is no stranger to a good pie. We checked out a report from Food Network on the best slices in the entire US and a Central Texas cafe cracked into the rankings.

For the best pie in Texas and one of the best pies in the country, all you’ll have to do is order some pecan pie from Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls.

The report said, “Pecan pie is Texas’ official state dessert, and as part of the state’s heritage as Tex Mex. One of the very best places and times to score a slice is at pie happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls.

“The decades-old cafe is a family affair that serves as both a gathering place for locals and a pit stop for drivers taking the 281 shortcut from Dallas to San Antonio. With 15 different varieties, there are plenty of sugar rushes to choose from, but the most-Texan choice is the pecan, which uses nuts sourced from less than two hours away,”