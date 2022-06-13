DALLAS (KDAF) — Where in the world do you want to take the dad in your life to eat and celebrate Father’s Day in June? Well, if you’re like most people and don’t know or have yet to decide, fret not, we’ve got you covered.

Gayot released its 2022 Best Father’s Day Restaurants in Dallas/Fort Worth Area, “Give Dad a break from the barbecue this Father’s Day and take him out for a special meal. We’ve rounded up the best places to take Dad to dine on June 19, 2022, including steakhouses and hearty Italian restaurants.”

Here’s a look at the top restaurants in DFW for the dad in your life:

CRU Food & Wine Bar

Fearing’s

Fogo de Chao

Lawry’s

Mignon

Ocean Prime

Princi Italia

Rock & Brews

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse

Be sure to enjoy these delectable options around DFW and celebrate the dad in your life!