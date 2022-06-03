DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing better than a plate full of comfort, and no type of food can do that better than soul food. June is National Soul Food Month and you deserve a plate, or two or 10.

NationalToday says, “Food mirrors its history. Soul food, for example, is a cuisine steeped in tradition. It began in the humble kitchens of African-American slaves as a one-pot meal cooked on a shelf over the fireplace. They had little to cook with, but they had memories of their home and love for their family. And the food reflects that. To remind us of this rich culinary tradition, the Culinary Historians of Chicago created National Soul Food Month in June. So while we enjoy these delicious foods, let’s not forget the history.”

If you’re not in the mood to cook some soul food up at home or just want to leave it to the professionals, you’re in good hands. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best 10 soul food restaurants in Dallas:

Brunchaholics, located in East Dallas

Kendall Karsen’s Upscale Soul Food

Sweet Georgia Brown Homecooking, located in South Dallas

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

The Right Recipe Soul Food and Grill

Lisa’s Soul Food Cafe

Savorite Southern Cuisine

Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles

Ms Marys Southern Kitchen

South Dallas Cafe