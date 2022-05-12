DALLAS (KDAF) — May is moving along in North Texas and for some, May 29 can’t come soon enough as Carne Asada Fest is slated that day over at Gilley’s Dallas.

Carne Asada Fest is a music and food festival held in Dallas, they say, “We are family-friendly and pride ourselves on having some of the most authentic food vendors. Our music line-up is 10 hours of entertainment and packed with a variety of musical artists.”

What’s known as the Biggest Carne Asada in Texas will feature music from Reggaeton, Hip Hop, Pop, Texas Country, Mexican Regional and some of the best DJs in music.

Maybe you’re more focused on the food, well, the fest will feature over 25 authentic street food vendors that come along with decades of family traditions.

For tickets and more information about Carne Asada Fest, click here.