DALLAS (KDAF) — When we are talking about the best cuisine in the world, some may think of the French as Paris is a destination for foodies worldwide. While desserts and pastries are a mainstay in France, one restaurant in Cancun, Mexico was able to crack the top 10 for a dessert dominated by restaurants in Europe.

It’s National Mousse Day on Wednesday, November 30 and while no restaurant in the United States was able to crack into the top 10 of a report from Taste Atlas’ rankings of the best mousse in the world, a spot south of the border garnered top honors.

Cancun’s Peter’s Restaurante was able to take the No. 10 spot in the world for the best mousse, according to food experts. In total there were six restaurants from Paris in the top 10 along with others from Brazil and Switzerland joining the ranks.

The report explains, “This light, fluffy, creamy sweet or savory treat hails from 18th-century France. The word mousse itself means foam in French, and its foamy texture comes from the air bubbles held in suspension throughout it. Sweet mousses are usually made with whipped egg whites or whipped cream, and they come in numerous flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry.”