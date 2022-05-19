DALLAS (KDAF) — California-based Indian street food franchise Curry Up Now coming to North Texas.

The award-winning, fast-casual restaurant chain is opening a location at The Grandscape in The Colony. Officials say this location will feature a large dining room, dog-friendly patio and craft cocktail bar.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Curry Up Now to the DFW area,” said Veer Modi, the Grandscape franchisee. “Our location is across from The Stage at Grandscape, which makes for the perfect spot to enjoy dinner and drinks before or after events. Our menu isn’t your typical Indian fare, we capture a unique blend of traditional Indian and street foods that provide a fun and memorable dining experience. We will definitely be your new favorite happy hour or date night choice.”

Signature dishes customers can expect to include:

Burritos

Bowls

Tacos

Poutine

Naughty Naan

And more

The location is expected to open in early summer 2022. For more information, visit curryupnow.com.