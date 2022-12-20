DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good brunch whether you’re there for the good times, food or drinks, you’re sure to enjoy yourself during this in-betweener meal that continues to grow in popularity as time goes on.

Chicken and waffles, eggs benedict, bacon, cinnamon rolls, and brunch cocktails make up a small portion of the many desirable foods and drink items offered between breakfast & lunch. Tuesday, December 20 is National Sangria Day and it’s a great brunch cocktail option, but is it the most popular in Texas?

We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular brunch cocktails in every state across the country and it’s giving us the itch to hit up a brunch spot ASAP. “Brunch is a delightful meal wherein one can choose from breakfast and lunch items and can even order a tasty cocktail without people looking askance at those imbibing before noon. And while it’s probably a good idea to stick with just one cocktail at any meal, there are myriad wonderful options for brunch cocktails out there,” the report said.

For Texas, the basic option is the best option and there’s no shame in the game as the mimosa is the most popular brunch cocktail. “Tired of the same old mimosa all the time? (Well, all the time at brunch, anyway.) Try switching to blood orange or tangerine juice,” the report advises.