DALLAS (KDAF) — In efforts to grow its beverage co-packing business, TexBev, Bishop Cider has acquired a brewery in Fort Worth and Arlington. It’s also secured four properties in Dallas, Arlington and two in Fort Worth for new entertainment concepts.

The company has acquired Wild Acre Brewing in Fort Worth to move TexBev’s operations from Dallas to that location in order to expand its capacity and capabilities with the addition of the equipment from Legal Draft’s Arlington brewery and the Dallas cidery.

“At the Fort Worth site, there is ample room for continued expansion, as the property comprises nearly 200,000 square feet of warehouse space and sits on 21 acres. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of May,” a news release states.

BC will also open a new one-of-a-kind entertainment concept with more details expected to be released later in the year. For more information, click here.