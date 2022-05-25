DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has heard of movie Mondays, taco Tuesdays and most importantly wine Wednesdays. Well, wine Wednesday couldn’t be celebrated at a more prevalent time as Wednesday, May 25 is National Wine Day!
How about them apples, or more accurately put grapes?
If you’re staying in tonight enjoy a glass of white or red wine or even get a little funky and celebratory with some midweek champagne! If you’re wanting to get out and about we’ve got some places for you to try.
We checked out Yelp’s list of some of the best wine bars around Dallas:
- Cork Wine Bar, located in Uptown
- Trova Wine plus Market
- Bodega Wine Bar, located in Lakewood
- Barcelona Wine Bar, located in Lower Greenville
- rise n°1
- Leela’s Wine Bar, located in Lower Greenville
- Sixty Vines, located in Uptown
- Pane Vino Osteria
- Burgundy Swine, located in Victory Park
- Veritas Wine Room, located in Lower Greenville