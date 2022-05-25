DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has heard of movie Mondays, taco Tuesdays and most importantly wine Wednesdays. Well, wine Wednesday couldn’t be celebrated at a more prevalent time as Wednesday, May 25 is National Wine Day!

How about them apples, or more accurately put grapes?

If you’re staying in tonight enjoy a glass of white or red wine or even get a little funky and celebratory with some midweek champagne! If you’re wanting to get out and about we’ve got some places for you to try.

We checked out Yelp’s list of some of the best wine bars around Dallas:

Cork Wine Bar, located in Uptown

Trova Wine plus Market

Bodega Wine Bar, located in Lakewood

Barcelona Wine Bar, located in Lower Greenville

rise n°1

Leela’s Wine Bar, located in Lower Greenville

Sixty Vines, located in Uptown

Pane Vino Osteria

Burgundy Swine, located in Victory Park

Veritas Wine Room, located in Lower Greenville