DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are one of the best meals of the day and a little sweetness never hurt anyone (as long as you don’t have too much), and the fancier they go the more fun they become.

Well, this fancy dessert is actually quite simple and well, it deserves to be celebrated; Wednesday, July 27 is National Creme Brulee Day! NationalToday says, “The dessert is best known as Crème Brûlée (“burnt creme” in French) and depending on where you’re from, it’s also known as Crema Catalana and Trinity Burnt Creme. Whatever you like to call this intensely creamy, crunchy and luxurious dish, schedule your day of indulgence on July 27, National Crème Brûlée Day.”

So, if you’re up to the challenge of making a creme brulee at home, go right ahead and happy baking! However, if you’re down to leave it to the pros, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas to eat creme brulee:

rise n°1

Village Baking – Lower Greenville

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

la Madeleine

Cafe de France – North Dallas

The French Room – Downtown

Oppa Treats

Sip Stir Coffee House – Uptown

Ascension Coffee – Design District

85°C Bakery Cafe