DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have a fruity sweet tooth, you probably have a love for cakes, pies and cobblers. However, this day, Tuesday, June 14 belongs to a certain shortcake.

That’s right, it’s National Shortcake Day and it’s time to treat that sweet tooth to some of the best around Dallas. Before we cut to the chase, check this fact out from NationalToday:

“In the mid-19th century, strawberry shortcake was being served at various places, but in a biscuit or a fruit dessert sort of way. It was even served with sweetened cream or butter on many occasions, just to amplify the taste. The dessert started gaining popularity all over the United States and soon people started organizing strawberry shortcake parties where they invited friends and family to come over for brunch or dinner around the peak of the strawberry summer season.”

Now to cut the cake, I mean chase. Here’s a look at Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to eat strawberry shortcake:

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

Haute Sweets Patisserie

SusieCakes

Maple Leaf Diner

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Ecclesia Bakery Cafe

The Porch – Lower Greenville

Cake Bar – Trinity Groves

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery – Inwood Village

Celebration