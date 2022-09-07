DALLAS (KDAF) — Sandwich meat can be some of the most coveted and sought-after meat on the market no matter the time of year. It could be ham, turkey, roast beef, or even the humble and flavor-packed salami.

Wednesday, September 7 is National Salami Day! This special meat can go anywhere you desire, on pizza, on a sandwich, or just straight up by itself. NationalToday says, “It can easily be traced as far back as the period of fermentation and is loved for its bounty of variations in terms of flavor, meat types, preservation techniques, and even processing methods.”

We wanted to make sure you can get the best salami and salami sandwiches around town; so, we looked at Yelp’s list of the best spots for salami and salami sandwiches in Dallas:

Salami

Rudolph’s Market & Sausage Factory – Deep Ellum

Scardello

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas

American Butchers – Downtown

Hirsch’s Meat Market

CCCP Market

Kuby’s Wild Game Processing

Antoine’s Foods – Oak Lawn

Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant – North Dallas

Deli News – North Dallas

Salami Sandwich

Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas

Kuby’s Sausage House

Uncle Uber’s – Deep Ellum

New York Sub

East Hampton Sandwich

Parkit Market – Upper Greenville

The Great Outdoors Sub Shop – Lake Highlands

Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant – Downtown

Dino’s Subs

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery – Oak Lawn