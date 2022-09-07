DALLAS (KDAF) — Sandwich meat can be some of the most coveted and sought-after meat on the market no matter the time of year. It could be ham, turkey, roast beef, or even the humble and flavor-packed salami.
Wednesday, September 7 is National Salami Day! This special meat can go anywhere you desire, on pizza, on a sandwich, or just straight up by itself. NationalToday says, “It can easily be traced as far back as the period of fermentation and is loved for its bounty of variations in terms of flavor, meat types, preservation techniques, and even processing methods.”
We wanted to make sure you can get the best salami and salami sandwiches around town; so, we looked at Yelp’s list of the best spots for salami and salami sandwiches in Dallas:
Salami
- Rudolph’s Market & Sausage Factory – Deep Ellum
- Scardello
- Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas
- American Butchers – Downtown
- Hirsch’s Meat Market
- CCCP Market
- Kuby’s Wild Game Processing
- Antoine’s Foods – Oak Lawn
- Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant – North Dallas
- Deli News – North Dallas
Salami Sandwich
- Jimmy’s Food Store – East Dallas
- Kuby’s Sausage House
- Uncle Uber’s – Deep Ellum
- New York Sub
- East Hampton Sandwich
- Parkit Market – Upper Greenville
- The Great Outdoors Sub Shop – Lake Highlands
- Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant – Downtown
- Dino’s Subs
- Eatzi’s Market & Bakery – Oak Lawn