DALLAS (KDAF) — The original mountain dew, the shine of the moon in a glass jar to enjoy; you guessed it, we’re talking about moonshine. Why? Well, it’s National Moonshine Day on Thursday, June 2.

Back in the olden days, moonshine was the drink of choice for those against prohibition and wanted to enjoy some homemade alcohol. There’s no worry in celebrating this national holiday in 2022 as you can get moonshine all over the country.

NationalToday says, “The drink achieved legendary status upon the passage of the 18th Amendment (Prohibition) in 1919. At that point, Americans who wanted to drink alcohol had to turn to the black market of the day, which belonged to the moonshiners and bootleggers. They distilled the moonshine and then delivered it, making criminals of everyone involved.”

If you don’t know where to get some moonshine around Dallas, we’ve got you covered with some suggestions from Yelp on the best spots in town:

Bucky Moonshines, located in Deep Ellum

BENDT Distilling Co.

Mash’D

Acre Distilling Co., located in Downtown

Brick & Bones

Campfire Grill Texas Kitchen

Whiskey Hollow

Firestone & Robertson Distilling, located in South East

SuTi Craft Distillery

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken