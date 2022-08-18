DALLAS (KDAF) — Where did you have your first glass of red wine? Did you love it? Or has this elegant complex drink grown on you over time? Now, if you are a red wine kind of person, you probably love to smash a bottle of pinot noir.

It’s a good thing that Thursday, August 18 is Pinot Noir Day! “Pinot Noir is one of the most versatile and enjoyed derivatives of wine in the world. Originally grown in France, today, we can enjoy Pinot Noir grown and made from every corner of the globe. Its rich history is complemented by its rich flavors, making this a day all can enjoy,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to make sure you can get your hands and taste buds on some of the best red wine in Dallas all while having a good time. So, here’s Yelp’s list of the best spots around town to get your red wine drinking on:

Bishop Arts Winery – Oak Cliff

The Alcove – Uptown

Veritas Wine Room – Lower Greenville

Local – Deep Ellum

Cassaro Winery

Urbano Cafe – East Dallas

WineTastic

Nonna Restaurant

Dallas Fine Wine & Spirit

Larue Winery

The Woolworth – Downtown