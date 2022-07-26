DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most popular foods in the plant-based world gets a bad wrap from meat lovers at times but it’s actually super delicious when prepared correctly. We’re talking tofu.

Tuesday, July 26 is World Tofu Day and this plant-based treat deserves some recognition. NationalToday says, “Tofu has seen a surge in popularity as more people switch to a plant-based diet. For vegans and vegetarians, it is particularly appreciated and enjoyed because they can avoid eating meat, but still get some much-needed protein from it. Even if you are not a vegetarian, but you’re curious about tofu, today is a good day to give it a try.”

Maybe you do or maybe you don’t know how to cook up some delicious tofu at home, but we’re going to help you out either way. We checked out Yelp’s list of the top spots in Dallas to enjoy some of the best tofu:

Tuyet Tofu

Viet Tofu

Banh Mi Station

Sandwich Hag – South Dallas

Cho Dang Village

Hungry Belly – Lower Greenville

K Pop Ramen

Burning Rice

Doma Seolleongtang