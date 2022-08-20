DALLAS (KDAF) — Protein at breakfast or anytime is important and one of the best proteins out there outside of the obvious ones, is bacon. Bacon can be flimsy or crispy and most of the time it’s going to be delicious no matter how you like it.

We’re talking bacon because Saturday, August 20 is National Bacon Lovers Day! NationalToday says for thousands of years bacon has been filling the noses and tastebuds with its savoriness, “One could argue that it’s now coded into our D.N.A., a historic love for bacon.”

Well, you know what’s coming next; we, of course, wanted to make sure you had a destination for some top-tier bacon. We checked out Yelp’s list of the top spots in Dallas for this breakfast or anytime treat:

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

Ellen’s – West End

The Original Pancake House – North Dallas

AllGood Cafe – Deep Ellum

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery – Oak Lawn

Smithy – Lower Greenville

Montes Burritos – North Dallas

Yardbird Table & Bar – Uptown

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Maple Bacon Restaurant