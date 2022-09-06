DALLAS (KDAF) — One thing is clear in the world we live in today, most everyone loves coffee and most everyone loves ice cream. The combination of the two is possibly even more desirable than the pair standing alone.
Get your tastebuds dialed in with some coffee ice cream as Tuesday, Sept. 6 is National Coffee Ice Cream Day! “Caffeine and ice cream lovers unite for National Coffee Ice Cream Day this September 6! Celebrating a combination that has swept the world by storm since at least 1919, this day recognizes a particular flavor that often goes unnoticed. Not anymore,” NationalToday said.
We wanted to make sure you can get the very best coffee ice cream around town, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for this sweet treat in Dallas:
- Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee
- Botolino Gelato Artigianale – Lower Greenville
- Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas
- Amorino Gelato
- Aqua S – Victory Park
- Chocolate Secrets
- Sugar Pine Creamery
- Paciugo Gelato Cafe – North Dallas
- Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream