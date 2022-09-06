DALLAS (KDAF) — One thing is clear in the world we live in today, most everyone loves coffee and most everyone loves ice cream. The combination of the two is possibly even more desirable than the pair standing alone.

Get your tastebuds dialed in with some coffee ice cream as Tuesday, Sept. 6 is National Coffee Ice Cream Day! “Caffeine and ice cream lovers unite for National Coffee Ice Cream Day this September 6! Celebrating a combination that has swept the world by storm since at least 1919, this day recognizes a particular flavor that often goes unnoticed. Not anymore,” NationalToday said.

We wanted to make sure you can get the very best coffee ice cream around town, so, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots for this sweet treat in Dallas:

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Botolino Gelato Artigianale – Lower Greenville

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas

Amorino Gelato

Aqua S – Victory Park

Chocolate Secrets

Sugar Pine Creamery

Paciugo Gelato Cafe – North Dallas

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream