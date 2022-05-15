DALLAS (KDAF) — “Indulge in the sweet tooth have you, you will,” Jedi-master Yoda would probably tell you if you asked if the light side of the force is into chocolate chips.

Oh, by the way, it’s National Chocolate Chip Day (May 15, Sunday)! So, basically, it’s time to celebrate the greatest cookie of all time, the chocolate chip cookie.

Homemade, store-bought, it doesn’t matter how you obtain a batch, just make sure you’re able to enjoy one of the best sweet treats known to mankind.

If you’re searching around Dallas for the best spots, look no further as we took a peek at Yelp’s list of the best chocolate chip cookies places around town:

JD’s Chippery

Kookie Haven

Great One Cookie Company

Cookie Society

Crumbl Cookies

Village Baking

Buzz & Bustle

Rabbits Bakery

Crickles and Co

For more of the top spots around Dallas for chocolate chip cookies, click here.