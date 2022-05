DALLAS (KDAF) — Some days you just want to get out of the house, sit down in a place with no one you know and enjoy a good meal.

Well, there are plenty of spaces to do that in Dallas. Here are some of the best according to people in the r/Dallas subreddit:

Eno’s

Gemma

Alice

Boulevardier

Mercat Bistro

Stock & Barrel

Homewood

Encina

Beverly’s Bistro & Bar

Sachet

Town Hearth

Pepe & Mito’s

