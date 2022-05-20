DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re talking pizza, and no not the reemergence of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, it’s National Pizza Party Day on Friday, May 20!

Maybe, just maybe if you don’t already know some of the best spots around North Texas to go grab a slice or whole pie to celebrate yet another day to eat pizza we can serve you a reminder.

We checked out Tripadvisor’s top pizza spots across North Texas:

Dallas

Cane Rosso

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

Eno’s Pizza Tavern

Fort Worth

Pizza Snob

Palio’s Pizza Cafe

Partons Pizza

Arlington

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza

Moni’s

Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta

Garland

Napoli’s

Zuko Pizza Pasta

Besa’s Pizza Pasta & Subs

Frisco

Pizzeria Testa

Palio’s Pizza Cafe of Frisco

Fireside Pies

Plano

Urban Crust

Taverna Rossa

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Farmer’s Branch

Bay34th St Pizzeria

Two Guys From Italy

Franki’s Pizza & Pasta

Tate Of Chicago

