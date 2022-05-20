DALLAS (KDAF) — We’re talking pizza, and no not the reemergence of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, it’s National Pizza Party Day on Friday, May 20!
Maybe, just maybe if you don’t already know some of the best spots around North Texas to go grab a slice or whole pie to celebrate yet another day to eat pizza we can serve you a reminder.
We checked out Tripadvisor’s top pizza spots across North Texas:
Dallas
- Cane Rosso
- Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
- Eno’s Pizza Tavern
Fort Worth
- Pizza Snob
- Palio’s Pizza Cafe
- Partons Pizza
Arlington
- The Rock Wood Fired Pizza
- Moni’s
- Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta
Garland
- Napoli’s
- Zuko Pizza Pasta
- Besa’s Pizza Pasta & Subs
Frisco
- Pizzeria Testa
- Palio’s Pizza Cafe of Frisco
- Fireside Pies
Plano
- Urban Crust
- Taverna Rossa
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
Farmer’s Branch
- Bay34th St Pizzeria
- Two Guys From Italy
- Franki’s Pizza & Pasta
- Tate Of Chicago
