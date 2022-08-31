DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, it’s officially the last day of August and that means there’s a couple of months left before it gets too cold to enjoy a meal outside (depending on how you deal with 50-degree weather in the winter that is).
Wednesday, August 31 is Eat Outside Day! Be sure to get outside take a deep, deep breath and enjoy the great outdoors, or at least the great outdoor seating at your favorite restaurant. NationalToday says, “Our earliest ancestors ate outside, so it’s no wonder we love to eat in the open air as they did. Whether you want a luxurious al fresco dining experience or a simple, rustic bite surrounded by nature, we’ve got some suggestions to make you salivate over Eat Outside Day.”
We wanted to make sure you had the best options laid out for you for outdoor dining in Dallas. So, we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best restaurants around Dallas with outdoor seating:
- Cafe 43
- rise n°1
- Velvet Taco
- Emporium Pies
- Eatzi’s Market & Bakery
- Rodeo Goat
- Pecan Lodge
- S & D Oyster Co
- The Woolworth
- Meso Maya Comida y Copas
For more from Tripadvisor’s list of the best Dallas restaurants with outdoor seating, click here!