DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, it’s officially the last day of August and that means there’s a couple of months left before it gets too cold to enjoy a meal outside (depending on how you deal with 50-degree weather in the winter that is).

Wednesday, August 31 is Eat Outside Day! Be sure to get outside take a deep, deep breath and enjoy the great outdoors, or at least the great outdoor seating at your favorite restaurant. NationalToday says, “Our earliest ancestors ate outside, so it’s no wonder we love to eat in the open air as they did. Whether you want a luxurious al fresco dining experience or a simple, rustic bite surrounded by nature, we’ve got some suggestions to make you salivate over Eat Outside Day.”

We wanted to make sure you had the best options laid out for you for outdoor dining in Dallas. So, we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best restaurants around Dallas with outdoor seating:

Cafe 43

rise n°1

Velvet Taco

Emporium Pies

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Rodeo Goat

Pecan Lodge

S & D Oyster Co

The Woolworth

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

For more from Tripadvisor’s list of the best Dallas restaurants with outdoor seating, click here!