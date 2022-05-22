DALLAS (KDAF) — Growing up, pudding was one of those desserts you could have with almost every meal, at any time of the day. Whether it came in cups or straight from the bowl it was made from, pudding is great.

So, it’s only natural Sunday, May 22 is National Vanilla Pudding Day! Which is a cause for a celebration of your taste buds and sweet tooth.

If you don’t want to make it at home and have already tried all of the store-bought options, we found some great spots around Dallas to get the best vanilla pudding according to Yelp.

Bowldega, located in Design District

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

The Gourmet Bread Pudding Company

SusieCakes

Village Baking, located in Lower Greenville

Bella Flan

Juicebabe

OAK’D BBQ

Royal I.T. Cafe, located in Lake Highlands

Val’s Cheesecakes, located in Lower Greenville