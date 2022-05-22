DALLAS (KDAF) — Growing up, pudding was one of those desserts you could have with almost every meal, at any time of the day. Whether it came in cups or straight from the bowl it was made from, pudding is great.
So, it’s only natural Sunday, May 22 is National Vanilla Pudding Day! Which is a cause for a celebration of your taste buds and sweet tooth.
If you don’t want to make it at home and have already tried all of the store-bought options, we found some great spots around Dallas to get the best vanilla pudding according to Yelp.
- Bowldega, located in Design District
- Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee
- The Gourmet Bread Pudding Company
- SusieCakes
- Village Baking, located in Lower Greenville
- Bella Flan
- Juicebabe
- OAK’D BBQ
- Royal I.T. Cafe, located in Lake Highlands
- Val’s Cheesecakes, located in Lower Greenville