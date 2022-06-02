DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a fan of the 80s you’re probably a fan of the movie, The Goonies. This then means you’re probably in love with the bromance of Sloth and Chunk. When then also means you’re into rocky road ice cream (if you know you know).

In which case, that makes you the target audience and ice cream eater to enjoy this national holiday, Thursday, June 2 is National Rocky Road Day! NationalToday says, “This day commemorates the iconic flavor of the ice cream and the dessert. Funny enough, this flavor is sold not just in the U.S. and Australia but also in countries like India, China, Japan, South Africa, and many others.”

We checked out Foursquare’s list of the best places for some rocky road around the city of Dallas:

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store

Cane Rosso

Baskin-Robbins

Coolhaus

Paciugo Gelato & Caffe

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Cafe Brazil

Go 4 It Sports Grill

Spiral Diner & Bakery

Marble Slab Creamery

Primo Brothers Pizza

Maacs Grill

Be sure to enjoy your ice cream with a healthy viewing of the iconic 80s movie, The Goonies. Shout out to one-eyed Willie!